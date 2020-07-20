All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

1490 Bentley Lane SE

1490 Bentley Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1490 Bentley Lane Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must see this renovated townhome in great condition with nice upgrades including hrdwd flrs on main, tile in kitchen and baths, granite countertops and much more! 2 bdrms one bath up as well as a loft area with the third bdrm and full bath on the main which also features a spacious liv rm with stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with center island, custom cabinets, granite countertops and lrg laundry rm with extra storage. There is a lrg fenced yard with covered patio. Hurry, this won’t last. Available immediately upon approved credit score of 600+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

