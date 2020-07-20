1490 Bentley Lane SE

Amenities

Must see this renovated townhome in great condition with nice upgrades including hrdwd flrs on main, tile in kitchen and baths, granite countertops and much more! 2 bdrms one bath up as well as a loft area with the third bdrm and full bath on the main which also features a spacious liv rm with stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with center island, custom cabinets, granite countertops and lrg laundry rm with extra storage. There is a lrg fenced yard with covered patio. Hurry, this won’t last. Available immediately upon approved credit score of 600+