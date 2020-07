Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN "HUNTLEY HILLS". LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CHAMBLEE THIS ADORABLE 3BDRM/2BA RANCH OFFERS: HARDWD FLRS THROUGHOUT, SS APPLIANCES, FRESH COAT OF PAINT, LARGE WINDOWS, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. GREAT PATIO,FENCED IN YARD CLOSE TO INTERSTATES, SHOPPING RESTAURANTS AND MORE! SWIM & TENNIS AVAILABLE. WON'T LAST LONG!