4141 Butler Drive

HURRY!!! Largest Floor Plan and Best Location. Luxury, Brand New Townhome in the Collection @ Perimeter Park, Pool/Club House/Fitness Center. Open floor plan w/ large kitchen, huge island, ebony cabinets, quartz countertops and SS appliances including gas cooktop and double oven. 2 car garage with hybrid/electric plug in. Hardwood floor throughout main level and master bedroom. Laundry room with washer & dryer. Perfect roommate plan with 1 Bed & full bath on terrace level. Perfect location with easy access to I-285, Perimeter Buckhead and Downtown Atlanta.