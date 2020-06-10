All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like 4141 Butler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
4141 Butler Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:40 PM

4141 Butler Drive

4141 Butler Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Huntley Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4141 Butler Dr, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
HURRY!!! Largest Floor Plan and Best Location. Luxury, Brand New Townhome in the Collection @ Perimeter Park, Pool/Club House/Fitness Center. Open floor plan w/ large kitchen, huge island, ebony cabinets, quartz countertops and SS appliances including gas cooktop and double oven. 2 car garage with hybrid/electric plug in. Hardwood floor throughout main level and master bedroom. Laundry room with washer & dryer. Perfect roommate plan with 1 Bed & full bath on terrace level. Perfect location with easy access to I-285, Perimeter Buckhead and Downtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Butler Drive have any available units?
4141 Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 4141 Butler Drive have?
Some of 4141 Butler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Butler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Butler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 4141 Butler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive offers parking.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive has a pool.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 4141 Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Butler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Butler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 Butler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College