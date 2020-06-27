2612 Warwick Cir North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Minutes to Brookhaven and Peachtree Dekalb airport this Brookhaven ranch welcomes you home. Open floorplan with large great room overlooking a level backyard with three walls of windows. Modern kitchen with black appliance package. Huge master with amazing walk in closet and stunning master bath. 1 car garage, large deck and lots of privacy. Potential 3rd bedroom or office in lieu of living room. Lawn care included. Small pets ok, fee dependent on pet. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 to make an appointment today!