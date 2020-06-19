1841 Gainsborough Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

In the quiet oasis of Gainsborough,this completely newly renovated beautiful home is the perfect combination between nature and modern design. Amazing location Close to synagogue, walking distance from grocery stores, a few minute drive from Perimeter mall - I285 fabulous back yard in the sought after Montgomery Elementary district. Bright kitchen with white cabinets, Large deck, hardwood floor throughout the whole house, in door garage. great master bedroom with double vanity, all new appliances. you are literally the first one to live in this brand new home!! Please use GPS