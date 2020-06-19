All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:54 AM

1841 Gainsborough Drive

1841 Gainsborough Drive · (725) 666-3044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1841 Gainsborough Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Huntley Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the quiet oasis of Gainsborough,this completely newly renovated beautiful home is the perfect combination between nature and modern design. Amazing location Close to synagogue, walking distance from grocery stores, a few minute drive from Perimeter mall - I285 fabulous back yard in the sought after Montgomery Elementary district. Bright kitchen with white cabinets, Large deck, hardwood floor throughout the whole house, in door garage. great master bedroom with double vanity, all new appliances. you are literally the first one to live in this brand new home!! Please use GPS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Gainsborough Drive have any available units?
1841 Gainsborough Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1841 Gainsborough Drive have?
Some of 1841 Gainsborough Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Gainsborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Gainsborough Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Gainsborough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Gainsborough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 1841 Gainsborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Gainsborough Drive does offer parking.
Does 1841 Gainsborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 Gainsborough Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Gainsborough Drive have a pool?
No, 1841 Gainsborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Gainsborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 1841 Gainsborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Gainsborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 Gainsborough Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Gainsborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 Gainsborough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
