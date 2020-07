Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage package receiving trash valet valet service 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar fire pit internet access pool table

Live, work and play at Brookhaven. Stylish apartment features and remarkable amenities await you at Windsor at Brookhaven. Featuring spacious floor plans, additional storage space, chef-caliber kitchens and custom touches designed for the most sophisticated tastes. An unparalleled selection of amenities await you, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, tranquil courtyard garden and clubroom perfect for entertaining.Conveniently positioned on Peachtree Road, Atlanta's premier luxury apartment community is part of the newly developed Town Brookhaven. Just outside your front door, you will find a pedestrian-friendly urban village with over 600,000 square feet of retail stores, restaurants and boutiques. Just north of Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza, adjacent to Oglethorpe University, and minutes from Buckhead and Midtown Atlanta, Windsor at Brookhaven apartments offers the best of Atlanta right at your doorstep.