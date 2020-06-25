All apartments in Brookhaven
3787 Ashford Creek Avenue

3787 Ashford Creek Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

3787 Ashford Creek Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Perfect and Secluded Town home in Brookhaven! - New paint throughout, hardwoods refinished, upgraded lighting in kitchen, new carpet in the master and so much more! Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath town home in a wonderful community. It's located in town and close to everything the Perimeter has to offer. Hardwoods and granite along with all of the finer finishes. This gated community has a beautiful nature walk, pool, fitness center, clubhouse with billiard room, pond and Gazebo. Blackburn Park and Tennis center is across the street and you are walking distance to Kroger, Publix, Starbucks, shops and restaurants!f Contact Ashley for more information ashley@theforem.com or 770-324-7432.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue have any available units?
3787 Ashford Creek Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue have?
Some of 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3787 Ashford Creek Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue offer parking?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue has a pool.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3787 Ashford Creek Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
