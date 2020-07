3741 Ashford Creek Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WILL GO FAST! GATED, HARDWOODS, LARGE GRANITE KITCHEN W/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ENORMOUS MASTER SUITE ON ENTIRE TOP LEVEL W/LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. FULL SIZE LAUNDRY, BEST BATHROOM IN TOWN W/DOUBLE VANITY, JACUZZI TUB, & CUSTOM STAND UP SHOWER W/SEAT. DINING AREA OPENS TO LIVING ROOM W/JULIETTE BALCONY! BONUS ROOM OFF GARAGE, PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE! BEST LOCATION IN BROOKHAVEN-ACROSS FROM BLACKBURN PARK AND NEXT TO STARBUCKS. PRIVATE LAGUNA-LIKE POOL W/GRILL, CLUBHOUSE W/BILLIARDS & KITCHEN, GAZEBO, LAKE, AND DOG WALK AREA.