Brookhaven, GA
3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:26 AM

3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd

3723 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath duplex conveniently located in the premier Brookhaven (Dunwoody) area within a mile of Perimeter Mall. This 1500 SQFT ranch- style home also features a serene deck with a washer and dryer included. Home will be available for move-in beginning January 18, 2020. One month security deposit with approved screening. Contact us to today to schedule a tour or submit an application.

A few exclusive home amenities include:
Water Included;
Washer/ Dryer;
Off-street parking;
1,000 Square Feet of central AC/heated living space;
Huge, beautifully enclosed deck;
Ceramic & Stone Flooring throughout the kitchen and entertainment areas;
and all brick.

Centrally located, a few neighborhood benefits include:
conveniently located 0.5 miles from Interstates 85, 400 & 285;
Less than one mile from premier shopping at Perimeter Mall; .05 miles for the YMCA and Blackburn Park; and
One mile from Kroger and Wholefoods (Chamblee).

The competitive school district includes: Montgomery Elementary, Chamblee Middle, and Chamblee High Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd have any available units?
3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd have?
Some of 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd offers parking.
Does 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd have a pool?
No, 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd have accessible units?
No, 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd has units with air conditioning.

