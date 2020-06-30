3723 Ashford Dunwoody Rd

Amenities

Spacious, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath duplex conveniently located in the premier Brookhaven (Dunwoody) area within a mile of Perimeter Mall. This 1500 SQFT ranch- style home also features a serene deck with a washer and dryer included. Home will be available for move-in beginning January 18, 2020. One month security deposit with approved screening. Contact us to today to schedule a tour or submit an application.



A few exclusive home amenities include:

Water Included;

Washer/ Dryer;

Off-street parking;

1,000 Square Feet of central AC/heated living space;

Huge, beautifully enclosed deck;

Ceramic & Stone Flooring throughout the kitchen and entertainment areas;

and all brick.



Centrally located, a few neighborhood benefits include:

conveniently located 0.5 miles from Interstates 85, 400 & 285;

Less than one mile from premier shopping at Perimeter Mall; .05 miles for the YMCA and Blackburn Park; and

One mile from Kroger and Wholefoods (Chamblee).



The competitive school district includes: Montgomery Elementary, Chamblee Middle, and Chamblee High Schools.