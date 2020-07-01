All apartments in Brookhaven
3649 Ashford Creek Place NE

3649 Ashford Creek Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Ashford Creek Pl NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Luxury Townhome for rent in Brookhaven. Tremendous square footage combined with a fantastic location make this 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome an exceptional find. Located in Ashford Creek Townhomes, a secure/gated community INSIDE the perimeter and directly across the street from 40 acre Blackburn Park and Tennis Center. Walk to restaurants, shops, and groceries. NEW carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen has SS appls, tile backsplash, granite c. tops. Main level has hardwoods, built-ins, fp. Master with dual vanity, sep tub/shwr, walk-in closet. Terrace level office,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE have any available units?
3649 Ashford Creek Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE have?
Some of 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Ashford Creek Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE offers parking.
Does 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE have a pool?
No, 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE have accessible units?
No, 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3649 Ashford Creek Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.

