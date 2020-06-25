All apartments in Brookhaven
3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE

3642 Ashford Creek Pl NE
Location

3642 Ashford Creek Pl NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

Beautiful end-unit townhome in the sought-after Ashford Creek community. Live just 2 miles from Brookhaven and walk to Blackburn park! 3 beds 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bath has jetted tub with seamless glass shower. Top end technology with two Nest thermostats and Nest doorbell camera. Washer dryer and fridge remain with the property. Immaculate and move in ready. Close to Perimeter Mall, 400, 285, Hospitals and Marta. Availability starting MAY 27th. 12 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Some of 3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Yes, 3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE offers parking.
Yes, 3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE does not have a pool.
No, 3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE does not have accessible units.
Yes, 3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE has units with dishwashers.
No, 3642 NE Ashford Creek Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
