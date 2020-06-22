All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:11 AM

3571 Blair Cir

3571 Blair Circle Northeast · (404) 964-9918
Location

3571 Blair Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Is LOCATION what you are looking for? This absolutely stunning END unit townhome is 100% Perfection in the HEART of Brookhaven & ALL you need. Located within walking distance to shops & restaurants. Only steps from Blackburn Park. This unit features executive-style kitchen w Quartz counters, floor to ceiling custom cabinets, wine cooler, top-of-the-line appliances & open floorplan. This unit exudes luxury at every turn w Contemporary finishes, h'wood floors & neutral color palette welcome you into the large dining rm, perfect for any dinner party & spacious living rm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 Blair Cir have any available units?
3571 Blair Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3571 Blair Cir have?
Some of 3571 Blair Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 Blair Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Blair Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Blair Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3571 Blair Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3571 Blair Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3571 Blair Cir does offer parking.
Does 3571 Blair Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 Blair Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Blair Cir have a pool?
No, 3571 Blair Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3571 Blair Cir have accessible units?
No, 3571 Blair Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Blair Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 Blair Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3571 Blair Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3571 Blair Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
