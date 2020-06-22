3571 Blair Cir

Amenities
Is LOCATION what you are looking for? This absolutely stunning END unit townhome is 100% Perfection in the HEART of Brookhaven & ALL you need. Located within walking distance to shops & restaurants. Only steps from Blackburn Park. This unit features executive-style kitchen w Quartz counters, floor to ceiling custom cabinets, wine cooler, top-of-the-line appliances & open floorplan. This unit exudes luxury at every turn w Contemporary finishes, h'wood floors & neutral color palette welcome you into the large dining rm, perfect for any dinner party & spacious living rm.