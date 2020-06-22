3571 Blair Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Is LOCATION what you are looking for? This absolutely stunning END unit townhome is 100% Perfection in the HEART of Brookhaven & ALL you need. Located within walking distance to shops & restaurants. Only steps from Blackburn Park. This unit features executive-style kitchen w Quartz counters, floor to ceiling custom cabinets, wine cooler, top-of-the-line appliances & open floorplan. This unit exudes luxury at every turn w Contemporary finishes, h'wood floors & neutral color palette welcome you into the large dining rm, perfect for any dinner party & spacious living rm.