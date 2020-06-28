All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

2041 Mendenhall Drive

2041 Mendenhall Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Mendenhall Circle, Brookhaven, GA 30341
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-sided brick home in gated Mendenhall in the heart of Brookhaven. Open flrplan, drenched in sunlight, gourmet kitchen w/granite and SS appliances, breakfast area and bar, butler's pantry, spacious dining room, two wood- burning fireplaces, screened porch and 1BR/1BA on main. Second level features huge master suite with his/hers closets, luxurious tub and sitting area, and three generous guest bedrooms. Third floor perfect for media/play room with a private bath. Custom shutters on every window. New paint/ carpet interior. Exterior paint/landscape in progress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Mendenhall Drive have any available units?
2041 Mendenhall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2041 Mendenhall Drive have?
Some of 2041 Mendenhall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Mendenhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Mendenhall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Mendenhall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2041 Mendenhall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2041 Mendenhall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2041 Mendenhall Drive offers parking.
Does 2041 Mendenhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 Mendenhall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Mendenhall Drive have a pool?
No, 2041 Mendenhall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2041 Mendenhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 2041 Mendenhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Mendenhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 Mendenhall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2041 Mendenhall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2041 Mendenhall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
