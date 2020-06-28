2041 Mendenhall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-sided brick home in gated Mendenhall in the heart of Brookhaven. Open flrplan, drenched in sunlight, gourmet kitchen w/granite and SS appliances, breakfast area and bar, butler's pantry, spacious dining room, two wood- burning fireplaces, screened porch and 1BR/1BA on main. Second level features huge master suite with his/hers closets, luxurious tub and sitting area, and three generous guest bedrooms. Third floor perfect for media/play room with a private bath. Custom shutters on every window. New paint/ carpet interior. Exterior paint/landscape in progress.