Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district. Easy access to 85, 285 and Peachtree Road. Quiet neighborhood and plenty of space inside. Come find out why Brookhaven/Chamblee are so desirable!