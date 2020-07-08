1863 Colt Drive

Amenities

Quaint Brookhaven living in a quiet neighborhood. This charming mid-century modern home features a striking floor to ceiling window in the living room which overlooks a private front yard. Brand new kitchen offers soft close cabinets & drawers, high end stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops and gorgeous backsplash. Family room overlooks a private backyard with large deck for entertaining. Master bedroom has attached bath with shower. Two additional bedrooms share a full hall bath. Two car attached garage with storage and a laundry room (washer and dryer not included) complete the package. Pets welcome but note yard is not fully fenced. Lawn care included. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 with questions or to schedule an appointment.