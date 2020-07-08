All apartments in Brookhaven
1863 Colt Drive

Location

1863 Colt Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30341
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Quaint Brookhaven living in a quiet neighborhood. This charming mid-century modern home features a striking floor to ceiling window in the living room which overlooks a private front yard. Brand new kitchen offers soft close cabinets & drawers, high end stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops and gorgeous backsplash. Family room overlooks a private backyard with large deck for entertaining. Master bedroom has attached bath with shower. Two additional bedrooms share a full hall bath. Two car attached garage with storage and a laundry room (washer and dryer not included) complete the package. Pets welcome but note yard is not fully fenced. Lawn care included. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Colt Drive have any available units?
1863 Colt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1863 Colt Drive have?
Some of 1863 Colt Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Colt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Colt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Colt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1863 Colt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1863 Colt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1863 Colt Drive offers parking.
Does 1863 Colt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1863 Colt Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Colt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1863 Colt Drive has a pool.
Does 1863 Colt Drive have accessible units?
No, 1863 Colt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Colt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1863 Colt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1863 Colt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1863 Colt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

