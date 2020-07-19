All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1593 Bubbling Creek Road

1593 Bubbling Creek Road
Location

1593 Bubbling Creek Road, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sexton Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fabulous 3 bed/2 bath home in PRIME BROOKHAVEN LOCATION! - Location, Location Location!! Settle into one of the most sought after Atlanta-area neighborhoodsmake this peaceful retreat your very own! This 1-level home has been meticulously and continuously maintained and cared for. Open floorpan with lots of natural daylight. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spiral staircase leading to the basement. Large finished room in basement in addition to tons of storage space. Gourmet kitchen that overlooks to the living room and dining room. Huge deck and absolutely beautiful private backyard! Conveniently located to 285 & 400! Walking distance to Blackburn & Murphy Candler Park & YMCA. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall and tons of restaurants/shops. A MUST SEE!

(RLNE4565757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Bubbling Creek Road have any available units?
1593 Bubbling Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1593 Bubbling Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Bubbling Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Bubbling Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 1593 Bubbling Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1593 Bubbling Creek Road offer parking?
No, 1593 Bubbling Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 1593 Bubbling Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 Bubbling Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Bubbling Creek Road have a pool?
No, 1593 Bubbling Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 1593 Bubbling Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 1593 Bubbling Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Bubbling Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1593 Bubbling Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1593 Bubbling Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1593 Bubbling Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
