1593 Bubbling Creek Road

Fabulous 3 bed/2 bath home in PRIME BROOKHAVEN LOCATION! - Location, Location Location!! Settle into one of the most sought after Atlanta-area neighborhoodsmake this peaceful retreat your very own! This 1-level home has been meticulously and continuously maintained and cared for. Open floorpan with lots of natural daylight. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spiral staircase leading to the basement. Large finished room in basement in addition to tons of storage space. Gourmet kitchen that overlooks to the living room and dining room. Huge deck and absolutely beautiful private backyard! Conveniently located to 285 & 400! Walking distance to Blackburn & Murphy Candler Park & YMCA. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall and tons of restaurants/shops. A MUST SEE!



