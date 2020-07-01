1570 Sheridan Rd NE

Amenities
2B/2B Luxury In Buckhead. Near I-85, Lenox/Phipps - Property Id: 250631
We serve working professionals on remote assignment. We specialize in providing remote workers like yourself w/ a luxury stay during your assignments. Make yourself at home at any RichMark.
The RichMark Buckhead (North Druid Hills)
What You Get
- 24/7 support via text, email, or phone
- Self check-in
- Coffee, tea, all home essentials included
- Wifi Enabled (Wired For Remote Working)
What's In Walking Distance
- Starbucks
- Grub Burger
- Zoes Kitchen
- Panera Bread
- Boston Market
- Einstein Bagels
- EATaliano Kitchen
- Moe's Southwest Grill
The Space
- Keyless Door Entry
- In-Suite Laundry
- Fully Equipped Kitchen / Stainless Steel
- Large King Beds
- Wired For Work (Wifi Enabled)
- Perfect For Remote Working Professionals
- Less than 1 Mile from I-85
Landmarks Nearby
- 1.8 miles (7 min) from Toco Hills Shopping Plaza
- 2.9 miles (9 min) from Lenox Mall / Phipps / AMC
- 4.2 miles (14 min) from The Shops At Buckhead
- 17.2 miles (21 min) from Atlanta International Airport
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250631
Property Id 250631
(RLNE5664298)