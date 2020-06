1566 Park Creek Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

STUNNING!! GORGEOUS BROOKHAVEN HOME FOR LEASE. FULLY REMODELED! DARK, WALNUT FLOORING. LARGE DINING. STONE FIREPLACE. TWO BIG MASTER SUITES UP W/ EN SUITE BATHS. LEVEL FRONT YARD; FENCED IN YARD BACKS TO DEEP FOREST- VERY TRANQUIL. TWO DECKS. WORK SHOP. BASEMENT. 2 DEDICATED PARKING SPACES. BUCKHEAD-LIKE FINISHES- OPULENT KITCHEN. SUPERB CURB APPEAL. FEELS NEW! ENERGY EFFIC. PETS OK. ALL APPLIANCES. ALL LAWN CARE & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED! WALK YOUR PET TO BLACKBURN PARK- ACROSS STREET. FINEST RETAIL SHOPPING- 3 MIN WHOLEFOODS! TOP LOCATION- TRANQUIL/SAFE. NO MOVE-IN FEE.