1566 Park Creek Lane NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A DOLLHOUSE!!! GORGEOUS NEW BROOKHAVEN LISTING FOR LEASE… FULLY REMODELED! DARK, WALNUT FLOORING ENTIRE MAIN. LARGE DINING. STONE FIREPLACE. TWO BIG, BIG, MASTER SUITES UP!! LEVEL FRONT YARD WITH EMERALD ZOYSIA SOD; FENCED IN BACKYARD BACKS TO DEEP, DEEP FOREST- VERY TRANQUIL PEACEFUL SETTING. TWO DECKS. WORK SHOP. BASEMENT. 2 DEDICATED PARKING SPACES W/ SPACE FOR 3RD. BUCKHEAD-LIKE FINISHES- OPULENT KITCHEN. SUPERB CURB APPEAL… FEELS NEW! VERY ENERGY EFFIC. PETS OK. ALL APPLIANCES REMAIN. ACROSS BLACKBURN PARK & THE FINEST RETAIL, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS- WHOLEFOODS TOO!