220 Adderman Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease. Our townhomes and apartments have all been upgraded to include granite countertops, premium black appliances and an extra half bath. Each bedroom in the townhome has its own bathroom. They also come furnished with a washer and dryer already included. Water is provided at an additional flat $30 a month, and garbage is included. The property has to be seen to really be appreciated. The located cannot be beat however, as it is minutes from downtown Augusta or Evans. It is a very short drive to Riverwatch Parkway, I20 or Washington Road. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view, availability is limited!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.