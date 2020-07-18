All apartments in Augusta
Augusta, GA
220 Adderman Drive
220 Adderman Drive

220 Adderman Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1446851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Adderman Dr, Augusta, GA 30907
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,070

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease. Our townhomes and apartments have all been upgraded to include granite countertops, premium black appliances and an extra half bath. Each bedroom in the townhome has its own bathroom. They also come furnished with a washer and dryer already included. Water is provided at an additional flat $30 a month, and garbage is included. The property has to be seen to really be appreciated. The located cannot be beat however, as it is minutes from downtown Augusta or Evans. It is a very short drive to Riverwatch Parkway, I20 or Washington Road. Contact us today to schedule an appointment to view, availability is limited!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Adderman Drive have any available units?
220 Adderman Drive has a unit available for $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Adderman Drive have?
Some of 220 Adderman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Adderman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Adderman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Adderman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Adderman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 220 Adderman Drive offer parking?
No, 220 Adderman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 220 Adderman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Adderman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Adderman Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Adderman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Adderman Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Adderman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Adderman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Adderman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
