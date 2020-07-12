/
national hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
121 Apartments for rent in National Hills, Augusta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$803
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Last updated April 23 at 06:01am
60 Units Available
The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl, Augusta, GA
Studio
$750
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1032 sqft
Pet friendly apartments with studio to two-bedroom floor plans in northern Augusta near Washington Road and I-20. Select floor plans include garage or off-street parking, balcony/patio, storage unit, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1318 sqft
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2709 Brickrun Pl
2709 Brick Run Place, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1295 sqft
Conveniently Located near Augusta National! - Great 1 story home freshly painted located near I 20, Riverwatch Parkway and Augusta National! 3 Bedroom 2 full bath. Large backyard with nice deck! 1 car garage. Pet Friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2703 River Ridge Court
2703 River Ridge Court, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1870 sqft
Completely remodeled and updated home in desirable National Hills Subdivision. Four large bedrooms (2 of which can be used as owner suites), three full baths and one half bath. Fenced Backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Glennfield Lane
2020 Glennfield Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1700 sqft
Location...Location...
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2521 Commons Trace Drive
2521 Commons Trace, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1636 sqft
Spacious patio style home ideal for those looking for quick access to downtown, medical, I-20 and university. Laminate vinyl tile in the great room. Kitchen and dining overlook the living room; Master on the third level with Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1210 Oakdale Road
1210 Oakdale Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1384 sqft
1210 Oakdale Road....3 bedroom/2 bathroom. Clean & move-in ready August 1st. Covered patio in fenced backyard. Fridge, washer & dryer included, but not warranted.
Last updated April 1 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Bridgeton Road
2251 Bridgeton Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Townhouse with approximately 1100 square feet. Convenient to I-20, downtown, hospitals and schools! Great room with electric fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances: dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2016 Helmsdale Lane
2016 Helmsdale Lane, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1522 sqft
Possession is available August 1st. Perfect location for medical community, quick access to I-20, to downtown.
Results within 1 mile of National Hills
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
15 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
807 Windsong Circle
807 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
814 Lake Terrace Drive
814 Lake Terrace Drive, Augusta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1250 sqft
Wanderlust at Lake Olmstead, Pet Friendly! - Enjoy the convenience of location and the serenity of nature in one place! This home is located at beautiful Lake Olmsted, close to the Augusta Canal Trailhead; and 2 miles from Augusta National Golf Club
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
220 Adderman Drive
220 Adderman Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1156 sqft
Adderman Pointe is a lovely community conveniently located off of Stevens Creek Road in Augusta. We feature 2BR, 2.5 BA townhomes, and 1 BR 1.5 BA flat apartments for lease.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Valleyvue Court
305 Valleyvue Court, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1616 sqft
Lovely West Terrace Ranch - This lovely home in the West Terrace Subdivision offers beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home, tile in the kitchen and the upgraded bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2961 Pointewest Drive
2961 Pointewest Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1655 sqft
2961 Pointewest Drive....3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a sunroom. Located in West Augusta. Clean and ready to move in August 1st! Fridge, washer, and dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2211 Thicket Court - 1
2211 Thicket Court, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1190 sqft
2211 Thicket Court - 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
114 Woodland Road
114 Woodland Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1503 sqft
114 Woodland Road
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2642 Berkshire Road
2642 Berkshire Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1326 sqft
SHORT-TERM considered. FULLY FURNISHED w washer and dryer.. Tenant to vacate property week of Masters Tournament from Sunday until Monday. Tenant to receive partial month's rent as compensation.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2432 Wilkshire Drive
2432 Wilkshire Dr, Augusta, GA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$3,500
2822 sqft
Fully furnished and tastefully decorated 8 bed/4 bath house, located just five minutes from the Augusta National Golf Club. Rent includes ALL utilities, furnishings and lawn care.