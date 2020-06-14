69 Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$954
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Belair
8 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,019
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Cross Creek
4 Units Available
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1251 sqft
Welcome to Highborne Apartments in Augusta, Georgia!Enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to all the area has to offer. Highborne Apartments has excellent access to Highway 25 and I-520; you can be anywhere in the city in 20 minutes or less.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Belair
19 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
North Leg
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$831
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lake Aumond
2 Units Available
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Augusta
4 Units Available
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$889
994 sqft
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments! Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
Belair
39 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$929
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annaberg Apartments offers some of Augusta's largest floor plans with modern finishes in a location that is convenient to everything! The traditional charm remains on the façade of community, but inside you will find a fresh, updated look.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Richmond Hill
1 Unit Available
2417 Young Drive
2417 Young Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1169 sqft
South Augusta Total Electric Ranch - This ranch home offers hardwood flooring throughout and a storage shed in the backyard. Tenant must provide on refrigerator. Pets are allowed but subject to approval by the owner.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St Unit 217
936 Broad St, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1184 sqft
936 Broad St Unit 217 Available 07/08/20 Spacious Downtown Condo - Great spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1746 Wycliffe St
1746 Johns Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
999 sqft
1746 Wycliffe Street - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near the medical district! Newly renovated, freshly painted with hardwood floors, kitchen with eat-in area and large back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
936 Broad St
936 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1157 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Beautiful Balcony Porch, W/D Included, Hardwood Floors - Gorgeous 2 bedroom studio-style loft condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
538 Hickman Rd
538 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1160 sqft
Cute Hickman Ranch! - Adorable rental close to Augusta's medical centers, schools, and restaurants! This property offers gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and more. Rooms are spacious and located centrally to full bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
2030 Reserve Lane
2030 Reserve Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1838 sqft
2030 Reserve Lane - AVAILABLE June 1, 2020! Gorgeous 3 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome in West Augusta. Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring. Fireplace in Family Room. Eat-in Kitchen. Some Pets allowed with owner approval.
City Guide for Augusta, GA

The second biggest city in Georgia. Packing up shop and relocating to Augusta may seem a daunting task at first, especially if you’re a newbie to the Old South, but rest assured, Just as sure as the Georgia peach will come into season each June, you can land the perfect pad in (arguably) Georgia’s most scenic city.

All you have to do is follow a few basic tips and you’ll be livin’ the high life in Augusta in no time… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Augusta, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Augusta renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

