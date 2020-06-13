Apartment List
145 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA

Finding an apartment in Augusta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
Belair
37 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Montclair
22 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$953
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
National Hills
6 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Belair
8 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,019
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cross Creek
4 Units Available
Highborne
1414 Kingsman Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1251 sqft
Welcome to Highborne Apartments in Augusta, Georgia!Enjoy peaceful living with convenient access to all the area has to offer. Highborne Apartments has excellent access to Highway 25 and I-520; you can be anywhere in the city in 20 minutes or less.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Summerville
6 Units Available
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$819
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
The Terraces at Summerville apartments in Augusta, GA are where comfort and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Belair
10 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
North Leg
7 Units Available
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$831
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
984 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near I-520 in western Augusta. Units are pet-friendly and include central air, dishwasher, balcony/patio, and storage. Community features off-street parking and sports court, with pet park and clubhouse coming soon.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
Canalside
1399 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$953
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
988 sqft
Located along Augusta's Historic Canal and in the heart of the Medical District. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors in each unit. Luxury community offers gym, gas grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
West Augusta
108 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
National Hills
10 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$784
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westside
6 Units Available
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Westside
20 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:09pm
National Hills
2 Units Available
Ramblewood
2549 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
Studio
$520
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff makes Ramblewood in Augusta, GA your place to call home. Ramblewood Apartments is located just east of Interstate 20 in Augusta, GA and off of one the city's major streets, Washington Rd.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
National Hills
3 Units Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$734
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lake Aumond
2 Units Available
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr, Augusta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$819
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Forest Hills Racquet Club in Augusta, GA! In all of Augusta, there is no other community that captures that "mountain resort" feel like Forest Hills Racquet Club.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Augusta
4 Units Available
Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$889
994 sqft
Welcome Home to Wheeler Woods Apartments! Find your next home at Wheeler Woods Apartments. We offer completely remodeled two bedroom garden apartments and townhomes, in a quiet, comfortable location.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
City Guide for Augusta, GA

The second biggest city in Georgia. Packing up shop and relocating to Augusta may seem a daunting task at first, especially if you’re a newbie to the Old South, but rest assured, Just as sure as the Georgia peach will come into season each June, you can land the perfect pad in (arguably) Georgia’s most scenic city.

All you have to do is follow a few basic tips and you’ll be livin’ the high life in Augusta in no time… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Augusta, GA

Finding an apartment in Augusta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

