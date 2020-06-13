145 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA
1 of 30
1 of 28
1 of 42
1 of 36
1 of 6
1 of 52
1 of 16
1 of 75
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 33
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 54
1 of 62
The second biggest city in Georgia. Packing up shop and relocating to Augusta may seem a daunting task at first, especially if you’re a newbie to the Old South, but rest assured, Just as sure as the Georgia peach will come into season each June, you can land the perfect pad in (arguably) Georgia’s most scenic city.
All you have to do is follow a few basic tips and you’ll be livin’ the high life in Augusta in no time… See more
Finding an apartment in Augusta that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.