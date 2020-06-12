Apartment List
/
GA
/
augusta
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Augusta, GA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Montclair
22 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Montclair
17 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Belair
38 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
West Augusta
110 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,004
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Belair
2 Units Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1266 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Belair
40 Units Available
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1415 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Hill
1 Unit Available
2417 Young Drive
2417 Young Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1169 sqft
South Augusta Total Electric Ranch - This ranch home offers hardwood flooring throughout and a storage shed in the backyard. Tenant must provide on refrigerator. Pets are allowed but subject to approval by the owner.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Spring
1 Unit Available
2824 Cranbrook Drive
2824 Cranbrook Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1227 sqft
Quiet Neighborhood - Available 3BR/2BA 1400 sq. ft. home with living room, dining room, plus eat-in kitchen. One car garage and fenced yard. No Pets, No smoking, minimum credit score 620, and minimum two-year lease. Being painted abd new carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2703 Woodchip Dr
2703 Woodchip Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
National Hills Cottage - Beautiful two-story 3BR/2BA home in National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters). Location! Location! Location! - Minutes to the Medical Complex, I-20 (gateway to everywhere), Ft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside
1 Unit Available
3316 Limber Twig Lane
3316 Lumber Twig Lane, Augusta, GA
3316 Limber Twig Ln. Four Bedroom, Two Bath Home. - Four Bedroom, Two bath home. Easy access to Plant Vogtle, SRS, and Fort Gordon! Completely Fenced in back yard. PERFECT for pets! Fur babies are allowed! Will work with Credit issues.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Savannah
1 Unit Available
2926 Abelia Dr.
2926 Abelia Drive Avenue, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
2926 Abelia Dr. Three Bedroom, One Bath home. - Three Bedroom, one bath home. Newly remodeled. Large yard, PERFECT for pet owners. Near shopping and easy access to the highway. Will work with credit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Spring
1 Unit Available
3517 Morgan Road
3517 Morgan Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
3517 Morgan Road Available 07/31/20 Hephzibah Ranch Home with Awesome Front Porch - This lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch home offers a single car garage and front porch. Pets are subject to approval by the owner with a pet deposit fee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodale Landing
1 Unit Available
110 Riverbend Dr
110 Riverbend Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
No Bank Qualifying,Bad Credit Ok perfect opportunity for right family! Enjoy life in this 3Bed-3 1/2Bath townhome conveniently located in walking distance to the Savannah River. 2 Fire places! One in Living room and one in Owner's Suite.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside
1 Unit Available
2210 Churchill Ct
2210 Churchill Court, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
2210 Churchill Court - Convenient Location! - Available 6/10/2020! Ranch style house with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen includes dishwasher and stove. Deck. No pets accepted.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Hill
1 Unit Available
2306 Tudor Dr.
2306 Tudor Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1025 sqft
- (RLNE5817486)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barton Chapel
1 Unit Available
2443 Barton Chapel Road
2443 Barton Chapel Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1942 sqft
Spacious Freshly Painted Ranch Home! - This ranch home offers a carport, large round driveway, and fenced in backyard on the exterior, and has been fully renovated on the inside with new flooring and paint throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2520 Carriage Creek
2520 Carriage Creek, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Location...Location...Location... - Welcome home to 2520 Carriage Creek. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect patio home. Open concept kitchen and living space with cathedral ceilings and fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2304 Willow Creek Court E
2304 Willow Creek Court East, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2163 sqft
2304 Willow Creek Court E Available 07/10/20 2304 Willow Creek Court W - AVAILABLE July 10, 2020! This charming home is nestled in the woods just outside the Augusta National in Willow Creek.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1746 Wycliffe St
1746 Johns Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
999 sqft
1746 Wycliffe Street - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near the medical district! Newly renovated, freshly painted with hardwood floors, kitchen with eat-in area and large back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barton Chapel
1 Unit Available
3679 Madrid Dr
3679 Madrid Drive North, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1363 sqft
3679 Madrid Dr Available 06/22/20 A Lovely Lay Out - A LOVELY LAYOUT CAN BE FOUNDED IN THIS RANCH HOME CLOSE TO FORT GORDON, I-20 AND THE MALL! HUGE PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD. THE HOME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TILL 06/15/2020.

June 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Augusta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Augusta Rent Report. Augusta rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Augusta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Augusta rents increased slightly over the past month

Augusta rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Augusta stand at $669 for a one-bedroom apartment and $805 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Augusta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Augusta, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Augusta rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Augusta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Augusta is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Augusta's median two-bedroom rent of $805 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% increase in Augusta.
    • While Augusta's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Augusta than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Augusta.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAugusta 3 BedroomsAugusta Accessible ApartmentsAugusta Apartments with Balcony
    Augusta Apartments with GarageAugusta Apartments with GymAugusta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAugusta Apartments with ParkingAugusta Apartments with Pool
    Augusta Apartments with Washer-DryerAugusta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAugusta Furnished ApartmentsAugusta Luxury PlacesAugusta Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
    Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
    North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BelairNational HillsMontclair
    West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
    WestsideNorth Leg

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
    University of South Carolina-Aiken