Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta. A quiet and relaxing place to come home to, yet just outside this secluded community you'll find lots of shopping, restaurants, entertainment, schools and all the necessities of life.