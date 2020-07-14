The Lory of Perimeter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher furnished in unit laundry granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool internet access media room accessible parking on-site laundry conference room trash valet

Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities. Only minutes from 1-20, Bobby Jones, Fort Gordon, and Walton Way, our ideal location means you're close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Augusta has to offer. Our pet-friendly community's retreat-like design is tucked away under the shade of beautiful trees and surrounded by lush landscaping. If you're looking for comfortable living, you'll find one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes is the perfect fit for your life. In addition to your own spacious apartment with stainless-steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace, you'll find wonderful community amenities and features to enjoy. Our sparkling pool is the perfect place to cool off on a warm day, or enjoy working on your healthy goals in our 24-hour state-of-the-art fi