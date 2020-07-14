All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

The Lory of Perimeter

2900 Perimeter Pkwy · (706) 948-6088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0808 · Avail. Sep 11

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 0803 · Avail. Aug 28

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1617 · Avail. Aug 21

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0809 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 1119 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 1505 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lory of Perimeter.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
internet access
media room
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
conference room
trash valet
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities. Only minutes from 1-20, Bobby Jones, Fort Gordon, and Walton Way, our ideal location means you're close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Augusta has to offer. Our pet-friendly community's retreat-like design is tucked away under the shade of beautiful trees and surrounded by lush landscaping. If you're looking for comfortable living, you'll find one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes is the perfect fit for your life. In addition to your own spacious apartment with stainless-steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace, you'll find wonderful community amenities and features to enjoy. Our sparkling pool is the perfect place to cool off on a warm day, or enjoy working on your healthy goals in our 24-hour state-of-the-art fi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $250, 2 Bed: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces Per Unit.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lory of Perimeter have any available units?
The Lory of Perimeter has 18 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lory of Perimeter have?
Some of The Lory of Perimeter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lory of Perimeter currently offering any rent specials?
The Lory of Perimeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lory of Perimeter pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lory of Perimeter is pet friendly.
Does The Lory of Perimeter offer parking?
Yes, The Lory of Perimeter offers parking.
Does The Lory of Perimeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lory of Perimeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lory of Perimeter have a pool?
Yes, The Lory of Perimeter has a pool.
Does The Lory of Perimeter have accessible units?
Yes, The Lory of Perimeter has accessible units.
Does The Lory of Perimeter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lory of Perimeter has units with dishwashers.
