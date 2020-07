Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet access internet cafe

Walton Lakes luxury apartments in Atlanta, GA, is situated with convenient access to the Camp Creek Marketplace and the Atlanta Airport. Our amenity-rich community boasts social and recreational programs, a walking trail with golf course views and a beautiful swimming pool. Our stunning apartment homes feature bright, open floor plans with high ceilings and an abundance of windows, modern kitchens with cherry cabinetry, granite-style counter tops and hard surface flooring. Schedule a visit today!