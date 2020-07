Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym playground pool package receiving cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse fire pit hot tub trash valet

Conveniently nestled between I-75 and I-285, Town Westside is close to Ga Tech, downtown and midtown. These townhomes and flats offer a distinctive style, combining both traditional and contemporary, bringing sophistication to the Westside. From your new home in Town Westside you can walk to the grocery, sought after restaurants and shops, as well as city parks. Whether it is convenience, nature, or a short commute you are seeking, Town Westside is redefining city living. Come see us, adventure awaits!