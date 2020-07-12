/
martin manor
644 Apartments for rent in Martin Manor, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
40 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Creekside community includes nature path, private garages, pool with Wi-Fi, grill area, cabanas and billiards room. Units feature dishwasher, disposal, efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and large closets. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1346 sqft
1-3 bedroom loft apartments with relaxing pool and outdoor area. Close to I-85 and within walking distance of many eateries, including Taverna Plaka, Babylon Cafe and Little Bangkok.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1405 sqft
Furnished apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Leisure amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center and an outdoor living room with BBQ grills. Housekeeping assistance and 24-hour maintenance available.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
2299 Pembrook Plaza North East
2299 Pembrook Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1442 sqft
Just reduced! This home is located in a prime location close to shopping, interstates, and everything you need! The neighborhood is quiet and full of beautiful established trees.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1192 Lavista Circle NE
1192 Lavista Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1334 sqft
Upscale townhome offers highly desirable in-town lifestyle.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2046 Rockledge Road
2046 Rockledge Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1890 sqft
NEWer 3 Bedrooms Townhome in Morningside - Close to Midtown & Buckhead CBDs, Emory / CDC, Atlantic Station, GA Tech! Located in Sought After Morningside / Piedmont Heights Area; Open Floor Plan Makes You Feel Right at Home Featuring Spacious Great
Results within 1 mile of Martin Manor
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,313
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1220 sqft
Apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features include a shuffleboard, billiards table, and fire pit. Close to bus lines on Piedmont Rd NE. Near the Forum on Peachtree Parkway for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
48 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1523 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,303
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
$
29 Units Available
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1187 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
18 Units Available
Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
960 sqft
Situated between downtown Atlanta and Buckhead, this residence has a resort-style pool and 24-hour gym. Units have air conditioning, and washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1353 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens. Designer wood cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful views. Garden tub and separate shower. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
27 Units Available
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,065
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1006 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1252 sqft
Close to I-85 and GA-400 in Lindbergh, between Buckhead and Midtown. Blocks from the Lindbergh MARTA Station, with easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Apartments feature granite counters and walk-in closets. Pool, gym, dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
15 Units Available
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
32 Units Available
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,194
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living has never looked so good! Stylish interiors feature available tile backsplashes and unique hardwood flooring. Enjoy stress-free living at the pool or tennis court and convenient access to MARTA and Emory Shuttle.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,857
1528 sqft
Views of the Buckhead Skyline and midtown. Pet-friendly community with a pool and fitness center. Units feature kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,207
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1120 sqft
Easy access to I-85 and just minutes from Midtown Atlanta. Well-organized living spaces plus a community swimming pool, fitness center, tennis court and yoga area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,273
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1676 sqft
Modern apartments with easy access to I-85. Pet-friendly community offers on-site swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and shuffleboard. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
