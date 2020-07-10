/
apartments with washer dryer
270 Apartments for rent in College Park, GA with washer-dryer
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
5 Units Available
College Park
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
1 Unit Available
College Park
1948 John Calvin Avenue
1948 John Calvin Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1265 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom renovated 1930's craftsman home in the heart of historic College Park. Steps away from Main Street, local restaurants, parks and MARTA. Three miles to Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.
1 Unit Available
College Park
1745 Cambridge Ave
1745 Cambridge Avenue, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Adorable condo for rent with hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bath, washer and dryer available in unit with storage in the basement. Secure shared front and back entrance. One assigned parking space with guest street parking.
6 Units Available
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$834
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1250 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
1 Unit Available
1357 Eubanks Ave
1357 Eubanks Avenue, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1357 Eubanks Ave in East Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
9 Units Available
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
730 sqft
Thriving Southwest Atlanta neighborhood near the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Ellery's and the Shark Bar. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, window blinds, and central heat and air.
13 Units Available
The Villages at Carver
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
10 Units Available
Ben Hill
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
7 Units Available
Ben Hill
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
8 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
35 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
8 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1378 sqft
Contact for Availability
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
11 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
8 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1209 sqft
6 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
85 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
2650 Bayard St A
2650 North Bayard Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Gorgeous 2/1 Jefferson Park- Bottom Unit - Property Id: 296734 This highly desirable rental sits in the great neighborhood of Jefferson Park and is the bottom unit of a two story duplex.
1 Unit Available
Princeton Lakes
3282 Victoria Drive
3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
Modern Corporate Rental Home Near Atlanta Airport - Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture, and separate office.
1 Unit Available
Oakland City
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest
1094 Larosa Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA
10 Bedrooms
$600
400 sqft
Large and Small Furnished rooms for rent $500 to $650 per Month Cable Television Service, Wi-Fi, Coin Operated -Washer and dryer. Full kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave. Walk to Marta train and bus.
1 Unit Available
South Atlanta
65 Meldon Avenue Southeast
65 Meldon Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Freshly Painted with New Flooring, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, Open Kitchen with Dining room, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Large Graveled Backyard, AHA Vouchers accepted on this property, No Pets or Smoking.
1 Unit Available
Venetian Hills
1446 Moray St SW
1446 Moray Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1167 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Moray - Property Id: 111290 Cozy home located near the West End beltline, Oakland City Station and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. This home has 2 large bedrooms, and 1 smaller (nursery/ kid's) bedroom, and 2 full baths.
