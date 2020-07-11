Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill tennis court trash valet cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bocce court courtyard dog grooming area fire pit game room hot tub internet access media room online portal pool table

Welcome home to ARIUM Glenridge Apartment Homes with the convenience of location and the lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartment homes boast desirable features including air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in Olympic sized pool and relax at the poolside lounge complete with a grill and fireplace or head to our 24-hour fitness and training studio. ARIUM Glenridge is currently undergoing a complete renovation and we will have brand new amenities and apartment home upgrades. The new amenity package will offer a rock climbing wall, bark park, media hub and an upgraded fitness studio. Your four-legged family member is welcome at ARIUM Glenridge as we accept large dogs! We are within minutes of fine dining, Lenox Mall and Phipps Plaza and Northside Hospital. Come visit us in Sandy Springs, GA to