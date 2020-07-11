All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
ARIUM Glenridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
ARIUM Glenridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

ARIUM Glenridge

Open Now until 6pm
5501 Glenridge Dr · (404) 800-3861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive your second month free on select units when you lease with us. Schedule a tour today! Since we understand that housing is essential, we are safely open for business.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Highpoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5501 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0957 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0954 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0252 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0143 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. now

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1146 sqft

Unit 0427 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1146 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0623 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ARIUM Glenridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
trash valet
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bocce court
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
game room
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
pool table
Welcome home to ARIUM Glenridge Apartment Homes with the convenience of location and the lifestyle of luxury. Our gated community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartment homes boast desirable features including air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces. Our amenities are unbeatable. Take a swim in Olympic sized pool and relax at the poolside lounge complete with a grill and fireplace or head to our 24-hour fitness and training studio. ARIUM Glenridge is currently undergoing a complete renovation and we will have brand new amenities and apartment home upgrades. The new amenity package will offer a rock climbing wall, bark park, media hub and an upgraded fitness studio. Your four-legged family member is welcome at ARIUM Glenridge as we accept large dogs! We are within minutes of fine dining, Lenox Mall and Phipps Plaza and Northside Hospital. Come visit us in Sandy Springs, GA to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ARIUM Glenridge have any available units?
ARIUM Glenridge has 18 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does ARIUM Glenridge have?
Some of ARIUM Glenridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ARIUM Glenridge currently offering any rent specials?
ARIUM Glenridge is offering the following rent specials: Receive your second month free on select units when you lease with us. Schedule a tour today! Since we understand that housing is essential, we are safely open for business.
Is ARIUM Glenridge pet-friendly?
Yes, ARIUM Glenridge is pet friendly.
Does ARIUM Glenridge offer parking?
Yes, ARIUM Glenridge offers parking.
Does ARIUM Glenridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, ARIUM Glenridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does ARIUM Glenridge have a pool?
Yes, ARIUM Glenridge has a pool.
Does ARIUM Glenridge have accessible units?
No, ARIUM Glenridge does not have accessible units.
Does ARIUM Glenridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ARIUM Glenridge has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus