Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly hot tub lobby pool table

Located in the heart of the trendy city of Brookhaven. ARIUM Brookhaven provides a luxurious community of convenience and leisure. With an abundance of restaurants and shopping within walking distance of the Brookhaven community, there’s never a shortage of entertainment. Travel to Buckhead, Midtown, and Sandy Springs with ease via the conveniently located Marta station ½ mile down the street and explore all the hidden nooks of Atlanta. Soak up the sun beside our beautifully landscaped pool, work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center, or socialize with friends and neighbors alike in our state-of-the-art game room. With one and two bedroom apartments equipped with balconies, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, your search for a new home ends at ARIUM Brookhaven.