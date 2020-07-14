All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Arium Brookhaven

1295 Dresden Dr NE · (404) 348-0804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE! Schedule your tour today!
Location

1295 Dresden Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 555 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 421 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arium Brookhaven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
lobby
pool table
Located in the heart of the trendy city of Brookhaven. ARIUM Brookhaven provides a luxurious community of convenience and leisure. With an abundance of restaurants and shopping within walking distance of the Brookhaven community, there’s never a shortage of entertainment. Travel to Buckhead, Midtown, and Sandy Springs with ease via the conveniently located Marta station ½ mile down the street and explore all the hidden nooks of Atlanta. Soak up the sun beside our beautifully landscaped pool, work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center, or socialize with friends and neighbors alike in our state-of-the-art game room. With one and two bedroom apartments equipped with balconies, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, your search for a new home ends at ARIUM Brookhaven.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $400 per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
Parking Details: Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arium Brookhaven have any available units?
Arium Brookhaven has 12 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Arium Brookhaven have?
Some of Arium Brookhaven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arium Brookhaven currently offering any rent specials?
Arium Brookhaven is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE! Schedule your tour today!
Is Arium Brookhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, Arium Brookhaven is pet friendly.
Does Arium Brookhaven offer parking?
Yes, Arium Brookhaven offers parking.
Does Arium Brookhaven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arium Brookhaven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arium Brookhaven have a pool?
Yes, Arium Brookhaven has a pool.
Does Arium Brookhaven have accessible units?
No, Arium Brookhaven does not have accessible units.
Does Arium Brookhaven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arium Brookhaven has units with dishwashers.

