910 Society Circle SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

MUST SEE RENTAL! Large 4BR/3.5BA townhome with 2 car garage in a gated, swim/tennis community. Upgrades include a security system, video doorbell and smart thermostat. This 3-story home has a large bedroom and bath on the first floor. The main floor is a spacious living room with hardwoods, electric fireplace, open to kitchen and balcony access. The 3rd floor features the master bedroom suite and 2 additional bedrooms and bath. A real bonus is the washer and dryer in the 3rd floor laundry closet.