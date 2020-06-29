All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

906 Teton Avenue SE

906 Teton Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

906 Teton Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Wonderful Cul-de Sac home in sought after Boulevard Heights/Grant Park! Walk to the Beltline, The Beacon, Glenwood Park! Beautiful finishes include hardwood floors, new carpet in all bedrooms, new ceiling fans and blinds, freshly painted, new roof. Relax on the rocking chair front porch or in the huge screened porch or on the deck overlooking large fenced lot . Huge master suite with walk in closet, spa bath with double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Large chef's kitchen opens to fireside family room for great entertaining. Light, bright and move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Teton Avenue SE have any available units?
906 Teton Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Teton Avenue SE have?
Some of 906 Teton Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Teton Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
906 Teton Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Teton Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 906 Teton Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 906 Teton Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 906 Teton Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 906 Teton Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Teton Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Teton Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 906 Teton Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 906 Teton Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 906 Teton Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Teton Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Teton Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
