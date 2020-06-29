906 Teton Avenue SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Wonderful Cul-de Sac home in sought after Boulevard Heights/Grant Park! Walk to the Beltline, The Beacon, Glenwood Park! Beautiful finishes include hardwood floors, new carpet in all bedrooms, new ceiling fans and blinds, freshly painted, new roof. Relax on the rocking chair front porch or in the huge screened porch or on the deck overlooking large fenced lot . Huge master suite with walk in closet, spa bath with double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Large chef's kitchen opens to fireside family room for great entertaining. Light, bright and move in ready!