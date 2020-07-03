887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2

Amenities
***OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY (1/12) from 11AM to 1PM***
Fully renovated, spacious apartment in Midtown, Atlanta. Located blocks from Piedmont Park, the Beltline, and Midtown's most popular bars and restaurants. Apartment features:
- Lots of windows and natural light
- Large living room with decorative fireplace and coffered ceilings
- Butler's pantry or cocktail/coffee bar
- Chef's kitchen with brand new appliances and walk-in pantry
- Master bedroom with coffered ceilings
- Oversized bathroom
- Walk-in closet and in-unit laundry
- Private entrance
- Street parking
- Back courtyard with private patio
Charming building in the heart of midtown - located just two blocks from Piedmont Park and three blocks to Peachtree.