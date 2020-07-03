All apartments in Atlanta
887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2

887 Myrtle St NE · No Longer Available
Location

887 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
***OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY (1/12) from 11AM to 1PM***

Fully renovated, spacious apartment in Midtown, Atlanta. Located blocks from Piedmont Park, the Beltline, and Midtown's most popular bars and restaurants. Apartment features:
- Lots of windows and natural light
- Large living room with decorative fireplace and coffered ceilings
- Butler's pantry or cocktail/coffee bar
- Chef's kitchen with brand new appliances and walk-in pantry
- Master bedroom with coffered ceilings
- Oversized bathroom
- Walk-in closet and in-unit laundry
- Private entrance
- Street parking
- Back courtyard with private patio
Charming building in the heart of midtown - located just two blocks from Piedmont Park and three blocks to Peachtree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 have any available units?
887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 have?
Some of 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 offer parking?
No, 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2 has units with dishwashers.

