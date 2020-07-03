887 Myrtle Street Northeast - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry

***OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY (1/12) from 11AM to 1PM***



Fully renovated, spacious apartment in Midtown, Atlanta. Located blocks from Piedmont Park, the Beltline, and Midtown's most popular bars and restaurants. Apartment features:

- Lots of windows and natural light

- Large living room with decorative fireplace and coffered ceilings

- Butler's pantry or cocktail/coffee bar

- Chef's kitchen with brand new appliances and walk-in pantry

- Master bedroom with coffered ceilings

- Oversized bathroom

- Walk-in closet and in-unit laundry

- Private entrance

- Street parking

- Back courtyard with private patio

Charming building in the heart of midtown - located just two blocks from Piedmont Park and three blocks to Peachtree.