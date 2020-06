Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Virginia Highlands! This 2 bedroom unit has tons of character and a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen opens to a brightly lit family room with a large charming covered balcony for indoor/outdoor living. Hardwoods lead to master bedroom through French doors. Updated bathroom and 2nd bedroom ideal for office/nursery/roommates. With laundry in unit, this home offers everything just blocks from the Highlands! Brilliant!