Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
846 Lee Andrews Avenue
Last updated April 29 2019 at 5:08 PM

846 Lee Andrews Avenue

846 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

846 Lee Andrews Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Norwood Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fully remolded 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home. Located in an up and coming Atlanta area! Only 8 minutes away from Zoo Atlanta, this homes features hardwood flooring, remolded bathrooms and a galley kitchen with gas stove and all black appliances. Stackable washer and dryer hookups are available and a beautiful backyard perfect for outdoor fun. Come and check out this home which will not last long!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Lee Andrews Avenue have any available units?
846 Lee Andrews Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 Lee Andrews Avenue have?
Some of 846 Lee Andrews Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Lee Andrews Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
846 Lee Andrews Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Lee Andrews Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 846 Lee Andrews Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 846 Lee Andrews Avenue offer parking?
No, 846 Lee Andrews Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 846 Lee Andrews Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Lee Andrews Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Lee Andrews Avenue have a pool?
No, 846 Lee Andrews Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 846 Lee Andrews Avenue have accessible units?
No, 846 Lee Andrews Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Lee Andrews Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 Lee Andrews Avenue has units with dishwashers.
