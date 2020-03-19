All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
843 Commonwealth Avenue SE
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

843 Commonwealth Avenue SE

843 Commonwealth Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

843 Commonwealth Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enclave at Grant Park offers a convenient setting in this Atlanta townhome community. Spacious town home w/3 levels of finished space. Lower level features garage and bonus room with access to patio. The main level with hardwood floors, living/dining room, kitchen, breakfast, half bath. Off the front a covered balcony. Kitchen features granite countertops and black appliances. Another deck off the living room.. Upstairs spacious master ensuite, second bedroom and bath, and laundry. No pets. Available mid April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have any available units?
843 Commonwealth Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have?
Some of 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
843 Commonwealth Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 Commonwealth Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus