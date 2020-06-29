83 Adair Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Must See! Renovated charmer near Lakewood Park. Lots of historical character with original hardwoods in main rooms, high ceilings, built in Butler's Pantry in dining room and large front porch. Totally renovated kitchen with gorgeous unusual granite countertops, deep double sink and newer cabinets. The open breakfast room/kitchen area overlooks the deck through glass doors. The master features a renovated bath with walk in tiled shower. Pets are allowed with $300 deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8. Wheelchair accessible. Off street parking.