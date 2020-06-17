791 Wylie St SE

Amenities
2 BR LOFT in Cabbagetown / On Beltline - Property Id: 231036
Loft living in a great community with excellent location. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit offers:
Atlanta Beltline is LITERALLY right outside of your door & walking distance to KROG Street Market, Muchachos, AMC and many more!
Granite counters in kitchen and bath
Stainless steel appliances / Breakfast bar
Custom designed very large walk-in closet in master bedroom
Kitchen cabinets has pull-out baskets for easy organization
Exposed Brick in all rooms
Large patio with travertine
Front Load Washer and Dryer
Lots of storage above bathroom
Sealed and stained BRAND NEW concrete floors
10' ceilings and large windows
Corner unit, very private, lots of sunlight
2 assigned parking spots
Direct TV included in the rent
BRAND NEW Paint
Dogs are welcome. You need to have only 2 pets though!
The gated community offers two pools and a clubhouse with a fully-stocked gym. Milltown Lofts borders Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, Inman Park, Ponce City Market and Grant Park area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231036
