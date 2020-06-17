791 Wylie St SE

Amenities

2 BR LOFT in Cabbagetown / On Beltline



Loft living in a great community with excellent location. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit offers:



Atlanta Beltline is LITERALLY right outside of your door & walking distance to KROG Street Market, Muchachos, AMC and many more!

Granite counters in kitchen and bath

Stainless steel appliances / Breakfast bar

Custom designed very large walk-in closet in master bedroom

Kitchen cabinets has pull-out baskets for easy organization

Exposed Brick in all rooms

Large patio with travertine

Front Load Washer and Dryer

Lots of storage above bathroom

Sealed and stained BRAND NEW concrete floors

10' ceilings and large windows

Corner unit, very private, lots of sunlight

2 assigned parking spots

Direct TV included in the rent

BRAND NEW Paint

Dogs are welcome. You need to have only 2 pets though!



The gated community offers two pools and a clubhouse with a fully-stocked gym. Milltown Lofts borders Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, Inman Park, Ponce City Market and Grant Park area.

