All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 791 Wylie St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
791 Wylie St SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:40 AM

791 Wylie St SE

791 Wylie Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Reynoldstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

791 Wylie Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
2 BR LOFT in Cabbagetown / On Beltline - Property Id: 231036

Loft living in a great community with excellent location. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit offers:

Atlanta Beltline is LITERALLY right outside of your door & walking distance to KROG Street Market, Muchachos, AMC and many more!
Granite counters in kitchen and bath
Stainless steel appliances / Breakfast bar
Custom designed very large walk-in closet in master bedroom
Kitchen cabinets has pull-out baskets for easy organization
Exposed Brick in all rooms
Large patio with travertine
Front Load Washer and Dryer
Lots of storage above bathroom
Sealed and stained BRAND NEW concrete floors
10' ceilings and large windows
Corner unit, very private, lots of sunlight
2 assigned parking spots
Direct TV included in the rent
BRAND NEW Paint
Dogs are welcome. You need to have only 2 pets though!

The gated community offers two pools and a clubhouse with a fully-stocked gym. Milltown Lofts borders Cabbagetown, Reynoldstown, Inman Park, Ponce City Market and Grant Park area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231036
Property Id 231036

(RLNE5605130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Wylie St SE have any available units?
791 Wylie St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 791 Wylie St SE have?
Some of 791 Wylie St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Wylie St SE currently offering any rent specials?
791 Wylie St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Wylie St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 791 Wylie St SE is pet friendly.
Does 791 Wylie St SE offer parking?
Yes, 791 Wylie St SE offers parking.
Does 791 Wylie St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 791 Wylie St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Wylie St SE have a pool?
Yes, 791 Wylie St SE has a pool.
Does 791 Wylie St SE have accessible units?
No, 791 Wylie St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Wylie St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 791 Wylie St SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus