739 Antone Street NW

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Must see! This Franz Schneider has a shaded rooftop deck for entertaining friends or a quiet time to relax. Takes advantage of the natural light that pours into floor to ceiling windows including 2 master suites and open concept living area w/ 20ft ceilings, luxuries include Sub-Zero fridge, central vac, steam shower, in wall speakers, and custom built ins. Convenient to Midtown, Buckhead, Atlantic Station, Mercedes Benz Stadium. This property is dual zoned commercial and residential. Live and work from home!