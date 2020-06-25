All apartments in Atlanta
739 Antone Street NW
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

739 Antone Street NW

739 Antone Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

739 Antone Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see! This Franz Schneider has a shaded rooftop deck for entertaining friends or a quiet time to relax. Takes advantage of the natural light that pours into floor to ceiling windows including 2 master suites and open concept living area w/ 20ft ceilings, luxuries include Sub-Zero fridge, central vac, steam shower, in wall speakers, and custom built ins. Convenient to Midtown, Buckhead, Atlantic Station, Mercedes Benz Stadium. This property is dual zoned commercial and residential. Live and work from home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Antone Street NW have any available units?
739 Antone Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Antone Street NW have?
Some of 739 Antone Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Antone Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
739 Antone Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Antone Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 739 Antone Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 739 Antone Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 739 Antone Street NW offers parking.
Does 739 Antone Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Antone Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Antone Street NW have a pool?
No, 739 Antone Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 739 Antone Street NW have accessible units?
No, 739 Antone Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Antone Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 Antone Street NW has units with dishwashers.
