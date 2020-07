Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

The property is designer inspired with space to spread out. Each bedroom has its own bathroom for privacy. The open floor plan creates a great gathering space where guests can be in the kitchen while conversing with others in the dining room and living room. A large deck off the kitchen sets up well for outdoor dining or relaxing. The large shaded back yard is also ideal to spread out and enjoy the fresh air. Home can be fully furnished (or unfurnished - same price) and close to all the nightlife Atlanta has to offer- including the new Beltline & Historic Grant Park !!