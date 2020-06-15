710 North Avenue Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in gated community, just one mile away from Georgia Tech. All unit's have been recently renovated, including hard wood floors and new stainless steel appliances.



All housing vouchers are accepted!



Self guided tours will be available soon with Rently. Simply visit rently.com to get started. All tours will be performed Sunday-Saturday between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM.



Applications may be submitted at our website, www.rentingmyway.com. We do not charge any application fees!



For any further questions, please contact America's Realty Atlanta, Inc:

PHONE: 770.925.7259

FAX: 770.925.9095

EMAIL: mshinc@bellsouth.net

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.