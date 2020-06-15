All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:09 AM

710 North Avenue Northwest

710 North Avenue Northwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1446646
Location

710 North Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in gated community, just one mile away from Georgia Tech. All unit's have been recently renovated, including hard wood floors and new stainless steel appliances.

All housing vouchers are accepted!

Self guided tours will be available soon with Rently. Simply visit rently.com to get started. All tours will be performed Sunday-Saturday between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

Applications may be submitted at our website, www.rentingmyway.com. We do not charge any application fees!

For any further questions, please contact America's Realty Atlanta, Inc:
PHONE: 770.925.7259
FAX: 770.925.9095
EMAIL: mshinc@bellsouth.net
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 North Avenue Northwest have any available units?
710 North Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 North Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 710 North Avenue Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 North Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
710 North Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 North Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 North Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 710 North Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 710 North Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 710 North Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 North Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 North Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 710 North Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 710 North Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 710 North Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 710 North Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 North Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
