All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 71 Esten Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
71 Esten Street Southeast
Last updated August 12 2019 at 6:05 PM

71 Esten Street Southeast

71 Esten Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Reynoldstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

71 Esten Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in fabulous Reynoldstown, this classic vintage home features a great screened front porch from which to watch this vibrant neighborhood come alive. Wandering off the porch, you will find yourself close to many intown gems including...

-- 0.3 miles to Atlanta Beltline
-- 0.3 miles to Park Grounds
-- 0.5 miles to Edgewood Retail Center
-- 0.7 miles to 97 Estoria Restaurant
-- 1.0 milest to Krog Street Market
-- 1.1 miles to Carroll Street Cafe, Oakland Cemetary, etc.

- Original hardwood floors in the living room and two guest bedrooms
- Updated kitchen
- Laundry room with washer and dryer included is just off the kitchen.
- Master suite overlooks the private, fenced back yard

Showings - Please visit our website www.YourIntownHome.com to see all of our listings and showing schedule.

-- Showings are Open House format
-- We show all listing once mid-week and once on the weekend

Pets - pets are welcome with some breed and quantity restrictions

Vouchers - We do not process housing vouchers

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

This home is ONLY being marketed and rented by Your Intown Home Property Management. Do not deal with or send money to anyone other than Your Intown Home Property Management.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Esten Street Southeast have any available units?
71 Esten Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Esten Street Southeast have?
Some of 71 Esten Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Esten Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
71 Esten Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Esten Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Esten Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 71 Esten Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 71 Esten Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 71 Esten Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Esten Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Esten Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 71 Esten Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 71 Esten Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 71 Esten Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Esten Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Esten Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus