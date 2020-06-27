71 Esten Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Located in fabulous Reynoldstown, this classic vintage home features a great screened front porch from which to watch this vibrant neighborhood come alive. Wandering off the porch, you will find yourself close to many intown gems including...



-- 0.3 miles to Atlanta Beltline

-- 0.3 miles to Park Grounds

-- 0.5 miles to Edgewood Retail Center

-- 0.7 miles to 97 Estoria Restaurant

-- 1.0 milest to Krog Street Market

-- 1.1 miles to Carroll Street Cafe, Oakland Cemetary, etc.



- Original hardwood floors in the living room and two guest bedrooms

- Updated kitchen

- Laundry room with washer and dryer included is just off the kitchen.

- Master suite overlooks the private, fenced back yard



Showings - Please visit our website www.YourIntownHome.com to see all of our listings and showing schedule.



-- Showings are Open House format

-- We show all listing once mid-week and once on the weekend



Pets - pets are welcome with some breed and quantity restrictions



Vouchers - We do not process housing vouchers



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



This home is ONLY being marketed and rented by Your Intown Home Property Management. Do not deal with or send money to anyone other than Your Intown Home Property Management.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.