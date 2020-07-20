All apartments in Atlanta
675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE
675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE

675 Greenwood Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

675 Greenwood Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Extraordinary loft in VAHI spills literally onto Beltline! Experience the pulse of Atlanta right outside your door! This 1BR/2BA end-unit 2-story loft delivers unparalleled opportunity to live your best life! W/ skyline views as a backdrop, 22ft+ ceilings are grounded w/ exposed brick walls & concrete flooring bathed in sunlight! Enjoy seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining from open kitchen/living room to outdoor garden/patio complete w/ zen water feature! Retire to spacious 2nd level master suite & awake to the city in your lap! PCM, Piedmont Park & more! #thisislove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE have any available units?
675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE have?
Some of 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
