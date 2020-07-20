675 GREENWOOD Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Extraordinary loft in VAHI spills literally onto Beltline! Experience the pulse of Atlanta right outside your door! This 1BR/2BA end-unit 2-story loft delivers unparalleled opportunity to live your best life! W/ skyline views as a backdrop, 22ft+ ceilings are grounded w/ exposed brick walls & concrete flooring bathed in sunlight! Enjoy seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining from open kitchen/living room to outdoor garden/patio complete w/ zen water feature! Retire to spacious 2nd level master suite & awake to the city in your lap! PCM, Piedmont Park & more! #thisislove.