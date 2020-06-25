674 Lawton St

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful home is now for Lease to own., Asking price $450,000 with a down payment $13,000 apply back to purchase of the house.. Leasing terms for 1 year why you pre-qualify with our mortgage company for a loan to purchase.

West End Fabulous Renovation in the heart of the Historic District and just a few steps from the Belt line. Introducing a new Renovation Group, Nash Bros Homes with an Open, Gorgeous Post Victorian/Bungalow with Lots of Charm with Modern Flair. 3 BR/2Ba One Story with great Master with Really Luxurious Master Bath with updated Style Soaker Tub and Fantastic Walk-in Shower and the charm of the older High Ceilings.

Victorian Designer Kitchen Overlooks Living Room with open plan,. in the heart of the Historic District and just a few steps from the Belt Line. Nash Bros Homes, a new renovation group, wants to make your buyers dreams come true! Lots of Character and custom. A MUST SEE for In Town Tenant/buyers wanting the Hottest In town Area thats growing in Leaps and Bounds!! Dont Miss High Ceiling Secondary Bright Bedrooms, with Outside Entry Basement /Workshop

Nearby Schools

M. A. Jones Elementary School PK - 5 0.8 mi

Brown Middle School 6 - 8 0.2 mi

Booker T. Washington High School 9 -12 1.2 mi

KIPP Strive Primary School K-3 0.8 mi

Kipp Strive Academy School 5-8 8 0.8 mi

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate School 9 - 12 2.1 mi

Heavenly Institute Of Learning Private School

3 -10 0.3 mi