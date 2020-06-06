All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 17 2019 at 3:55 PM

519 Erin Avenue Southwest

519 Erin Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

519 Erin Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Cute 3BR 2BA home with a spacious living area for entertaining family and friends! Features Decorative Fireplace and Front door Ramp access and hardwood floors throughout LR/BRs! Bright sunroom with its own access! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Booker T. Washington HS
Sylvan Hills Middle School
Perkerson Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1940

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1140
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Erin Avenue Southwest have any available units?
519 Erin Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 519 Erin Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
519 Erin Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Erin Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 519 Erin Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 519 Erin Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 519 Erin Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 519 Erin Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Erin Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Erin Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 519 Erin Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 519 Erin Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 519 Erin Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Erin Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Erin Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Erin Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Erin Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
