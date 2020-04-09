All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

396 15th Street NW

396 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

396 15th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Meandering sidewalks lead to this impeccably maintained stylish 2 bedroom/2 full/2 half bath townhome in Atlantic Station! Fabulous open floor plan for ease of living and entertaining! Hardwood flooring flows throughout the main living level and lower level den. Open concept main level features a gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 5-burner gas cook top, plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar, and pantry. The dining room has pretty views of the tree-lined sidewalks, a perfect place for an intimate candlelit dinner for two or

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 15th Street NW have any available units?
396 15th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 396 15th Street NW have?
Some of 396 15th Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 15th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
396 15th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 15th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 396 15th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 396 15th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 396 15th Street NW offers parking.
Does 396 15th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 15th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 15th Street NW have a pool?
No, 396 15th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 396 15th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 396 15th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 396 15th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 15th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
