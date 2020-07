Amenities

Fantastic classic Kingswood home with tall ceilings, tons of space and a great usable fenced back yard. The house is well appointed and perfect for entertaining. Terrace level is very dry and partially finished with a play room, recreation room, work space and vast amounts of storage. This is a home where you could live forever. Property backs up to Nancy Creek but does not flood and the terrace level is high and dry.