Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
364 Betsy Ave SW
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

364 Betsy Ave SW

364 Betsy Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

364 Betsy Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
TOTAL MAKEOVER/ UPDATED LOVELY HOME! - his is a higher standard of living with superior quality with an all new beautifully appointed interior makes this a dream home that will delight - be the first to live here!

* 3 Great Sized Bedrooms
* 2 New Classy Bath Rooms
* Chefs Kitchen with Granite Bench Tops
* New Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator
* Fans Throughout
* Classy New Floor Tiles To The Kitchen and Bathrooms
* New Hardwood Floors To Living and Bedrooms
* Secluded almost No Maintenance Yard
* Spacious Front Porch
* Entertainers Deck At and Back For All Year Round Entertaining and Catching the Evening Breeze
* Undercover Parking

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with incredible views makes this property a great standout!
Close to all amenities.

Call Carmen to schedule your immediate viewing.
404.334.7195

(RLNE5307460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Betsy Ave SW have any available units?
364 Betsy Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 Betsy Ave SW have?
Some of 364 Betsy Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Betsy Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
364 Betsy Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Betsy Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 364 Betsy Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 364 Betsy Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 364 Betsy Ave SW offers parking.
Does 364 Betsy Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Betsy Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Betsy Ave SW have a pool?
No, 364 Betsy Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 364 Betsy Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 364 Betsy Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Betsy Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Betsy Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

